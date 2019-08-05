Jeremy Lee Wasson, 38, of Pine Swamp Road, Keyser, W.Va., died Friday, July 26, 2019 in Morgantown, W.Va.
Born on April 5, 1981 at Martinsburg, W.Va., he was a son of Brenda Sue (Brannon) Wasson of Ridgeley, W.Va. and the late Terry Wayne Wasson. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Ella Mae Wasson and an aunt, Janice Brannon.
Surviving, in addition to his mother is his paternal grandfather, Frank Wasson of Williamsport, Md.; maternal grandparents, Phillip and Nancy Brannon of Anderson, SC; a sister, April Wasson and fiancé, Wade Alger of Augusta, W.Va.; aunts and uncles, Robin Kilmer of Falling Waters, W.Va.; Mary Wittgen of Greenville, SC; Debra Kennedy of Hudson, Fla.; Margaret "Meg" Nealis of Keyser and David Brannon of Greenville; one nephew, Dylan Alger; a niece, Autumn Alger and a number of cousins.
A memorial service will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 5 p.m. with Pastor Robert Carter officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Jeremy's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
