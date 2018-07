Alton Ray “Bud” Barney, 85, of Wardensville, died on Wednesday, June 28, 2018, in the Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Care Center in Kearneysville.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 5, at Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville. The family will receive friends 1-hour prior to the service at the funeral home.