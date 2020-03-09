Charles Allen Cheshire, 50, of Romney, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home.
Born on January 5, 1970 in Winchester, Va., he was the son of Evelyn Jane Moreland Cheshire of Inwood, W.Va. and the late Robert C. Cheshire who predeceased him in 2000.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
