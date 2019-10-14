Brandon Lee White, 35, of Augusta died on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 as a result of an automobile accident in Inwood, W.Va.
Brandon was born on July 25, 1984 in Winchester, Va., the son of Tronda Pyles of Augusta and Randy Lee White of Inwood. Brandon was a United States Army Veteran having served in the 82 Airborne and a 2002 Hampshire High School graduate.
Surviving with his parents are his children Madayln and Abygail White both of Winchester, Va. and Xavior Brandon White of Martinsburg, W.Va.; his sister, Brooke Robinson of Augusta and his grandparents, Harry and Helen Pyles of Augusta and Kenny and Sharon White of Lake Wales, Fla.
A celebration service of Brandon’s life was held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Officiating was Brad Fout. Inurnment will be privately held at a late date.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
