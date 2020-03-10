Kenneth Glenwood Johnson, 96, of Bloomery, died on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Hampshire Memorial Hospital Long Term Care in Romney.
Services are incomplete.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
