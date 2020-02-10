Evelyn I. Morris
Evelyn Irene Morris, 83, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, February 1 at her son’s home where she resided. She was born March 24, 1935.
She was the daughter of the late Roy Malcolm and Rosie McDonald. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Morris; a son, Kent Morris; 2 infant twin daughters and a brother, Carlton Malcolm.
Surviving is a son, Kim Morris; a brother, Ralph and Beverly Malcolm, all of Slanesville; a sister, Alice Roksandich, Martinsburg; a sister-in-law, Charlotte Malcolm, Waynesboro, Pa.; granddaughter Heather and Nogel Delaney of Savannah, Ga; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Her wishes were to be cremated. Her and her husband’s ashes are to be put in the Evelyn Irene Morris Garden at her residence. A private Celebration of Life will be held.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
