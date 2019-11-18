Jerry A. Judy, Sr. of Romney, died peacefully at Ruby Memorial Hospital in the early morning of November 15, 2019. He was 79.
He is predeceased by his parents, Jesse Howard Judy and Tina Opal Delaney Judy; 5 brothers, Robert, Glise, Kermit, Donald and Melvin Judy; 5 sisters, Wilma Judy, Josephine McBride, Twila Lee, Shirley Hott and Shelva Jean Miller; a daughter, Linda Jean Judy and a granddaughter, Lauren Nicole Judy who Jerry always referred to as his “Georgia Peach.”
Jerry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn J. Judy of Romney; 2 sons, Jerry A. Judy, Jr. (wife Dawn) of Romney and James “Jim” Judy (wife Sandra) of Short Gap; 2 daughters, Barbara Richards (husband Stephen) of Clarksville, Ga. and Norma Lee of Romney; 3 brothers, Calvin M. Judy (wife Ramona) of Stephen City, Va., Leon R. Judy of Slanesville and Richard D. Judy of Romney. Jerry is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
He was born May 9, 1940, and raised at Points and was one of 14 children. At the age of 16, Jerry joined the U.S. Army where he would serve 20 years and retire as a Sgt. 1st Class. Jerry served 2 tours in Korea and 3 tours in Vietnam and an extended tour in Germany. He and Carolyn married in 1964 and started their family. Jerry was always about something, including finishing his education, which he did. After retirement, Jerry stayed busy with a multitude of things. He operated a junkyard, he enjoyed playing with, working on, and being around old cars. Jerry was a regular at auctions and enjoyed them tremendously. Whether he bought anything or not didn’t matter, he just enjoyed being there. Bidding, napping, visiting; auctions were one of his things. He leaves behind a family that loved him dearly and will miss him.
Friends will be received on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Dale Myers officiating. Interment will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Levels.
All arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.