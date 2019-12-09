Kathaleene F. “Peg” Wigfield, 92, died surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at her home in Inwood, WV.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Victory Church in Winchester, Va. at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastors Dave Cunsolo and Greg Wigfield. A private Interment will be held in the Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 11 at Victory Church from 4 - 7 p.m.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
