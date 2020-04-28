Daniel Nelson “Danny” Cooper, 69, of Bunker Hill, W.Va. passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his home. A celebration of Danny’s life is being planned for September 26, 2020 which would have been his 70th birthday at his river lot in Capon Bridge starting at noon.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
