Janice Ann Jennings Harris, 81, of High Knob, W.Va. passed away on December 25, 2019. Janice passed at WVU Braxton County Memorial Hospital after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Janice was born August 2, 1938 in Newell, W.Va. to the late Donald William Jennings and Violet Louise Agnes Hale Jennings.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Robert Harris; brother, John “Corky” Jennings; son-in-law, Richard Spence; grandson, Michael Spence; and great-granddaughter, Isabella Linton.
Janice leaves behind her children, Charlotte Spence, Cynthia (Keith) Livesay, Crystal Harris, Bobby (Sherlia) Harris, Colette Fitzwater, Cheryl (Johnny) Fox, Candace (John) Wimmer, Rod (Jane) Harris; brothers, David Jennings and Donald (Marge) Jennings; sister Marilyn Adams; grandchildren, Richard “Richie’ Spence, Christopher Spence, Robert “Robby” Cromer, John Phillips, Davey Linton, Damien Linton, Tosha Lunceford, Ashley Lunceford, Maria Wine, Chandy Smallwood, Andy Williams, Cassandra Williams, Justin Williams, Charles Coffman, Courtney Mathes, Jeremy Carson, Johnna Wimmer, Joshua Wimmer and Catelyn Shaver; 29 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and step-grandchildren.
Janice graduated from Wells High School in Newell with the class of 1956. She loved crafting, flowers, holidays, ATV riding, sewing and time with her family. Janice was known for being a wonderful, caring, loving woman who never met a stranger. She was well-loved by many. Janice will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Family and friends may call at Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, 378 Flatwoods Corner Rd., Flatwoods, WV 26621, 304-765-5371, from 5 - 8 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 12 p.m. at High Knob Church in Sutton, W.Va. with Pastor Eric Veltre officiating. Interment will follow at High Knob Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.
