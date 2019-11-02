Elson Markwood “Buck” See, 95, formerly of Rada, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Dawn View Center in Fort Ashby.
Born on Feb. 9, 1924, in Mineral County, he was a son of the late Homer and Emily (Martin) See. He also was preceded in death by his wife Ruth (Wilson) See on Dec. 27, 1977; 4 brothers, an infant and James, Eldon and Ellis See; 4 sisters, Lessie McDonald, Virginia Curran, Esther Smith and Hazel Shoemaker and a great-granddaughter, Alexa Wilson.
Mr. See was retired from Penn Ventilator, formerly Emerson-Pryne, in Keyser and was a lifelong farmer. A U.S. Army veteran of World War II, Mr. See was very proud of his military service, rising to the rank of Sgt. Major while serving with the 351st Ordnance Battalion. He saw action in the Ardennes, Rhineland and Central European campaigns and was honored to have served under General George C. Patton during the Battle of the Bulge.
Mr. See formerly attended the Kelley Chapel Church of the Brethren at Rada and more recently attended the Moorefield Church of the Brethren. He was also a former member of the Mill Creek Ruritan Club and enjoyed watching sports on TV, spending time with his family and going to his favorite hangout, The Romney Diner.
Surviving are his children, Steven Wilson and wife Linda of Winchester, Ronnie Wilson and wife Judy of Austin, Texas, Kay Haggert and husband Pete of Southport, N.C., Charles See and wife Sallie of Romney, Roger See and wife Brenda of Old Fields, Larry See and wife Donna of Romney and Andy See of Morgantown,; 17 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Kelley Chapel Church of the Brethren on Monday, Nov. 4, from noon until 2 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at the church at 2 p.m. with Pastor James Tyree officiating.
Interment will be in the Elijah High Cemetery, Purgitsville. Graveside military honors will be accorded.
The Smith Funeral Home Burlington Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.