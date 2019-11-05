Joyce Ann Combs, 67, of Romney, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.
Born on April 11, 1952 in the Timbrook farmhouse, Romney, she was the daughter of the late William Donavan McCauley and Betty Jane Timbrook.
She was a graduate of Hampshire High School, class of 1969 and a graduate of Eastern Community College, class of 2012, with an Associate’s degree. She was an active member of the Romney Church of the Nazarene.
She was the wife of Ronald E. Combs for 44 years; the mother of Jill Montgomery (Jeff) and Chad Combs (Cindy); grandmother of Ryan Montgomery, Leah Montgomery, Brooke O’Connell and Chayson Combs; sister to Johnny D. McCauley, Linda M. Sager, Stephen A. McCauley, Beverly K. Suddath and Janette D. Saville. She is also survived by 6 nieces and 3 nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Romney Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Interment will be in Branch Mountain Methodist Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday at McKee Funeral Home, 115 E. Birch Lane, Romney.
In lieu of flowers, please make monetary contributions to the Romney Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 1593, Romney, WV 26757.
Joyce will be remembered for her loving smile, laughter and thoughtfulness.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
