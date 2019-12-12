Arno Blake Hott, 95, of Augusta, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Hampshire Health Care Center, Romney.
Born on November 13, 1924 in Kirby, he was the son of the late Grover and Bertha (Shanholtz) Hott.
Arno was a school teacher in Hampshire County, coached basketball and was an administrator. He was an Army veteran of WW11, a member of the Augusta United Methodist Church, a 50 year member of the Clinton Lodge #86 A.F. & A.M., President of the Augusta Cemetery Association for many years, and a member of the Augusta Ruritan where he worked many hard days and nights at the county fair in the main dining hall kitchen.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Jean Tutwiler Hott on March 1, 2018; a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Dante; 5 brothers, Woodrow Hott, Melvin Hott, Eldon Hott, Earl Hott and Grover Hott; 6 sisters, Wanda Montgomery, Mary Bucklew, Alta White, Pearl Combs, Leona Hott and Thelma Hott. Arno was the last of his immediate family.
Surviving are 3 daughters, Rhonda Dante, Teresa Hofe, both of Augusta, Marsha Hott of Arlington, Va.; a son, Greg Hott of Leesburg, Va.; 4 grandchildren, Jessica, Christopher, Ryan, Sophie, and 3 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Augusta United Methodist Church with Pastor Gary Rankin officiating. Interment will follow in Augusta Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday 2 - 4 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430 or Augusta United Methodist Church, 17112 Northwestern Pike Augusta, WV 26704 or Committee on Aging, 24781 Northwestern Pike, Romney, WV 26757.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
