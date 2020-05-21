Eleanor Jane Milliken, 83 of Augusta, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her home.
Born on February 16, 1937 in Hancock Co., W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Everett and Gladys (Anderson) Ruckle.
Eleanor was a homemaker, loving mother and grandmother. She worked for the county extension as a helper with the Computer Kids Charity.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dona Milliken on June 20, 2014, also by a son, James Richard Milliken and a brother Eddy Ruckle.
Surviving are 3 daughters, Mary Ann Parker-Marcus of Paw Paw, Dona Jean Milliken, Melanie Lea Watts both of Augusta; a sister Carole Richardson of Baltimore, Md.; 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic (Covid 19) a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
