Iris N. Gipe, 92 of Berkeley Springs, formerly of Romney went home to be with the Lord on Resurrection Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Berkeley Springs Center.
Born on October 15, 1927 in Westernport, Md., she was the daughter of the late P. Stein Hockman and Grace McGee Hockman.
Iris was a homemaker, loving mother and grandmother. She was a former member of the Romney Rescue Squad and a member of the White Pine Church of the Brethren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harry Estel Gipe on November 5, 2018, 1 granddaughter, 2 brothers, Arthur and Phillip Hockman and 2 sisters, Ramona Albright and Loleta Sine.
Surviving is a daughter, Sharon Masters of Berkeley Springs; a brother, Ronald Hockman of Winchester, Va.; 5 sisters, Mary Alice Blizzard of Romney, Savilla “Tippy” Robinson of Rocky Mount, Va., Yvonne Judy of Salem, Va., Sue Ellen Keplinger of Winchester, Carol Mezzatesta of Winchester; 3 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday April 15, 2020 in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney, WV with Pastor B. J. Worley officiating.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Calvary Bible Church Mission Fund, 2065 Valley Rd. Berkeley Springs, WV 25411
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
