Bernadette Lynn McDermott, 49, of Augusta, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on November 22, 1970 in Baltimore, Md., she was the daughter of Earl M. McDermott and the late Lilly Marlene Crites Platter.
She is survived by her children, Todd Coates (Lynn) of Rio, Mark Jones of Augusta, Jordan of Baltimore, Lisa McDermott of Augusta and CoCo Daniels of Baltimore; a grandchild, Lilly Coates of Rio; her step-father, Edward Platter of Augusta; brothers, Ronald Ray McDermott of Baltimore, Earl McDermott of the Eastern Shore, Md.; a sister, Sharon Lee McDermott Hayes of Baltimore; aunts, Beverly Evenas, Kimberly Gardiner, both of Baltimore, and Shirley Giles of Virginia; uncles, Charles Crites, Randy Crites, both of Baltimore.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all services will be private at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Robert Combs officiating.
