Thomas David James, Jr. died suddenly from acute myeloid leukemia cancer on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Tom was born October 21, 1946 in Washington, D.C., the son of Thomas and Beverlee James. He grew up in Glenn Dale and West Lanham Hills, Md. and attended DuVal High School, Prince George’s Community College and University of Maryland.
Tom was a truly magnanimous gentleman. His heart and mind were always open to new experiences and ideas.
He approached life with purpose and was 100 percent engaged in each moment be it with family, friends, work or leisure. Among his many interests he enjoyed time at the beach, live music, Miller Lite and cruising along in his ’67 droptop Mercury Caliente — not necessarily in that order.
His basic philosophy regarding work was: put people first, don’t adopt any preconceived ideas about ‘career’, surround yourself with great people and then stay the hell out of their way.
Most importantly, Tom lived by the golden rule: Treat others the way you would want to be treated.
Tom will be missed by many great friends and loved ones who respected him and enjoyed his easy-going nature, quick dry wit, excellent sense of humor and his animated talent for storytelling.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Ronald G. James, and his grandson, Gabriel.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Lynn; his sons Joshua Beall, Kevin James (Kristi) and Gregory James (Stacy); his grandchildren Megan Barrett, Ryan, David, Spencer, Tucker, Piper, Jack and Emma; his great grandson Nathan; his brothers Bryan (Devon), Michael (Cindy), and Leroy (Marci); along with nieces, nephews, cousins and his canine companions, Lola and Maggie.
A service or memorial will not be held at this time due to restrictions related to the Coronavirus outbreak. A celebration of Tom’s remarkable life will be held at a future date.
If desired, donations may be made in his name to any of the following charities: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/; Goldheart Golden Retriever Rescue https://goldheart.org/ or GRREAT Golden Retriever Rescue https://grreat.org/ or an animal rescue or charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.