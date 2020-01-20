Jonathan William Valido, 37, of Paw Paw, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Western Maryland Regional Medical Center, Cumberland, Md.
He was born February 1, 1982 in Baltimore, Md. and was the son of Hung Whong Lee and Bessie and Jose Delcid of Paw Paw.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Kimble Funeral Home, 188 Moser Avenue, Paw Paw, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday with Michael Adonis officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kimble Funeral Home in Paw Paw.
