Betty Mae Messick, of Springfield, died peacefully at the Long Term Care unit at Hampshire Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was 91.
She is the daughter of the late Howard Beery and Clara Payne Beery. Betty is also preceded in death by her husband Garrett Thomas "Junior" Messick, and 4 sisters, Dot Graham, Sue Dersin, Janice Ruckman and Loretta Jo Beery.
She is survived by her son, Thomas B. "Tommy" Messick (wife Amber) of Springfield; her daughter, Judy M. Richman (husband Steve) of Augusta; her brother, Eddie H. Beery of Wiley Ford; 2 sisters, Ruby Wolfe of Romney and Carol Ann Beery of Romney; 5 grandchildren, Leah Kidner, Keri Shreve, Beth Keller, Thomas G. Messick and Katrina Amber Messick; 12 great-grandchildren, Sarah, Makayla, Emma, Wade, Claire, Avery, Austin, Bristol, Trevor, Kelsey, Cooper and Audrey; 1 great-great-granddaughter, Reagan. Betty is also survived by numerous other family members and friends.
Betty was born and raised in Hampshire County and grew up on the family farm in Augusta. She graduated with the class of 1946 from Romney High and married Junior that same year. Betty was a member of the Springfield United Methodist Church. She worked in banking for many years, retiring from First National in Cresaptown, Md. Betty enjoyed much about her life; bingo, traveling, reading, and was a housekeeper's housekeeper. She and Junior both took much pride in keeping everything in its place and in perfect operating condition. If things weren't polished, cleaned, and totally squared away, Betty didn't have anything to do with it. She had an easy-going personality that made it easy to talk to her about anything and was thought of as a good listener. Betty had a giving heart and gave of herself as well as her resources. She was a sweet lady with an easy smile and she leaves an empty spot in Springfield.
Graveside services were on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Ebenezer Cemetery, Mt. Top, Romney.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
