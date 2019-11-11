Sally Jane (Hott) Nazelrod, Romney, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She was 68.
Sally is preceded in death by her parents, Carl E. Hott, Sr. and Effie May (Dodrill) Hott; a son, Timothy Ramos; 2 brothers, Carl E. Hott, Jr. and James S. Hott; 2 sisters, Patricia Sanchez and Maryellen Alt.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 41 years, Melvin Nazelrod; 2 sons, Pete Martinez (wife Brittany) of Oregon and Tony Ramos (wife Julia) of Romney; 1 daughter, Tammy Ramos of Florida; 3 sisters, Susan Zuniga (her twin) of Shanks, Delores Doman of Capon Bridge and Barbara Baker of Slanesville; 3 grandchildren, Holly Ramos, Blanca Tenorio and Leticia Tenorio; 3 great grandchildren, Ignacio Rendon, Ohanna Rendon and Genesis Rendon. Sally is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Sally and her twin sister were born and raised in Vanderlip. Sally attended Hampshire County Schools and was a member of the Romney Christian Church. Sally was always a family-oriented girl and loved taking care of her family and being a homemaker. She had many pleasures all centered around a home and family; cooking, puzzle books, numerous pets (she loved animals) and being a loving wife with a wonderful sense of humor. Sally also enjoyed her trips to the Wellness Center. Many Potomac Eagle passengers enjoyed Sally's efforts and had no idea who created such beauty. Close to Sally's home she created and tended to her "flower bank." A beautifully planted hillside covered in flowers that usually involved the train stopping so passengers could take advantage of a photo opportunity. The little community of Vanderlip will dearly miss Sally.
Friends were received on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Interment was at Ebenezer Cemetery, Mt. Top, Romney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sally's name can be made to: Hampshire County Animal Shelter, 142 Twin Oaks Rd., Paw Paw, WV 25434
All arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.