Darrell Frederick “Bill” Selby, 90, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va. died on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the War Memorial Hospital in Berkeley Springs.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at the Union Chapel of United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Michael Leedon. Inurnment will be private. Family will receive friends at the church an hour prior to the service.
To view Bill’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.