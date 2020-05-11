Edwina Lou Meile, 80 years, 10 months, 20 days old of Ava, Mo., passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 10:39 p.m. peacefully in Mercy Hospital with family by her side.
Edwina was born June 19, 1939 in West Union, W.Va. to William and Vice (Greathouse) Bonnell.
Edwina was a homemaker and loving mother.
Edwina and George were united in marriage September 6, 1958 in Ellicott City, Md. and to this union were blessed with 4 children.
Edwina loved to go to the movies, play bingo, go to the senior center to play pitch, baking pies and cakes, and spending time with her grandchildren. She had 13 grandchildren, Misty Cameron, Joshua Betson, Jamie Witherell, Heather Lidberg, Steven Meile, Ariel Metcalf, Dana Jacobs, Whitley Johnson, Oceanna Meile, Brianna Hendrix, Shianne Meile, Logan Meile, Michael Meile and 14 great-grandchildren.
Edwina was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother Roger Bonnell and sister Jean Bonnell.
Edwina is survived by her 4 children, Micheal Meile and his wife Dana of Squires, Mo., Kim Benson of Augusta, W.Va., Robin Betson and her husband Buck of Port Orange, Fla., Steve Meile and his wife Kelly of Saint Regis, Mont. Her sister Shirley Coplin, brother Bill Bonnell, brother Michael Bonnell, sister Kathryn Smith, and sister Pat Helmick.
Funeral services for Edwina will be Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. till service time. Burial will be in the Ava cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Jesse Davidson.
Arrangements are being handled by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.