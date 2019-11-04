Joyce Patricia Patterson, 76, of Fort Ashby, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her residence after a long battle with COPD.
Born January 27, 1943 in Romney, she was the daughter of the late Albert W. Corbin, Sr. and Bertha E. (Beatty) Corbin. Besides her parents, Joyce is preceded in death by her brothers, Baby Manning, Baby Corbin, Joseph E. Corbin, Roger K. Corbin, and Roger "Butch" Manning; and by her sister, Ione "Onie" Manning.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert Patterson; her daughter, Maticia Poland and husband Craig; her son, Robert Patterson and wife Kathy; Lyle K. Hughes; her grandchildren, Amy Weaver and husband Anthony, CJ Poland and wife Nikki, Shayla Pancione and husband Orie, Kristin Cannon and husband Dave, Amanda Smith and husband Tim, and Kasey Smith and husband Wesson; Joyce is also survived by 13 great grandchildren; her brothers, Albert Corbin, Julian Corbin and wife Shirley, and Randall Manning and wife Cathy; her sisters, Connie Reisinger and husband Ed and Donna "Elvis' Corbin; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Many will remember that Joyce worked at the Pioneer Restaurant, Kenney Shoe Co., and later co-owned B&L Sport Shop in Romney from 1972 to 1995. In 1985, she and Robert moved from Romney to Burlington to take care of their nephew Lyle. They resided in Burlington until 2014, and then moved to Fort Ashby to be closer to family.
Funeral services were on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Calvary Assembly of God Church (Grace Place) in Fort Ashby with Pastor Wes Beahm officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Hospice, 457 South Mineral St., Keyser, WV 26726 or a charity of your choice.
All arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.