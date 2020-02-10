Freda Virginia Kerns, 90, of Paw Paw, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Va.
She was born January 9, 1930 at Paw Paw and was the daughter of the late Dayton A. See and Esther Miller See.
A funeral service was held Friday, February 7 at the Paw Paw Church of Christ. Interment was at Camp Hill Cemetery at Paw Paw.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hampshire County Animal Control, 142 Twin Oaks Road, Paw Paw, WV25434 or the Morgan County Humane Society, P.O. Box 705, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Kimble Funeral Home in Paw Paw.
