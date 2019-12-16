Ambrose “Paul” Lorick, 94, of Winchester, Va., formerly of Hampshire Co., passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Inova Hospital, Fairfax, Va.
Born on March 4, 1925 in Columbia, SC, he was the son of the late Sherill M. Lorick and Annie L. Marsh Lorick. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy J. (Howenstein) Lorick on April 27, 2019; by a son, Stephen Lorick and 2 sisters, Betty Elizabeth Lorick and Geneva Stocker.
He is survived by 2 daughters, Cheryl Calvert of Stephens City and Kathryn Manning of Martinsburg, W.Va.; a son, David Lorick of Tampa, Fla.,; a sister, Laura Lorick Lent of Capon Springs; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service was held.
All arrangements were handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
