Mary Anne Funkhouser 85, of Baker, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born on June 22, 1934 in Timberville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Paul Tusing and Ruth (Rinker) Tusing.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker with Pastor Loretta Brinker officiating. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Mathias.
The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
All arrangements are under the direction of the McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
