Nancy Carol Baldwin, 74, of Cumberland, Md. formerly of McCoole, Md. and Keyser, W.Va. passed away at her home on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was born on May 17, 1945. She was preceded in death by both of her parents, Edwin F. and Elsie H. Baldwin, and a brother Lawrence E. Baldwin.
Nancy was a member of Keyser Presbyterian Church and retired from Westvaco. She was an avid reader and loved talking to her family on the phone.
She is survived by her only sister, Dianne (David) Trimmier of Springfield, and two nephews, Robert (Katie) Trimmier of Wheeling, W.Va. and James Trimmier of Monroeville, Pa. She also had two great nephews, Kaleb and Jacob Trimmier of Wheeling.
Arrangements are pending with Wilhelm-Eakin Funeral Home P.A. Inurnment of her cremains will take place at a later date at Elmwood Cemetery in Shepherdstown, W.Va.
