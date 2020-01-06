Ronald Lee "Ron" Lewis, 73, of Romney, took that final step into eternity to be with his precious Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, January 5, 2020.
Born in Keyser, on October 6, 1946 he was the son of the late James H. and Margaret L. (Iser) Lewis. Besides his parents, Ron is preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Carol Diane Lewis.
Ron is survived by his daughter, Sandra C. Starliper and husband Joe; his son, Derek C. Lewis and wife Doris; 3 step-daughters, Barbara G. Johnson and husband Lonnie, Janice R. Boyer, and Diane E. Boyer. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Ron was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Winchester, Va. He was born again on May 26, 1985. Prior to being a member at Emmanuel Baptist, he attended Romney Maranatha Baptist for 21 years. He was a member of the church choir, the men's quartet, and taught boy's ministry. He also served in the nursing home ministry for 17 years at Hampshire Memorial Long Term Care, Bower's Nursing Home, Kidwell's Nursing Home and Hampshire Health Care.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Steve Rebert officiating. Interment will follow at Duling Cemetery, Keyser.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ron's name may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 278 North High St., Romney, WV 26757
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.