Ashton Bryce “Bubba” Mathias, 21, of Mathias, W.Va., the beloved son of Scott and Marsha Mathias, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Mathias, with Pastor Jonathan Hedrick officiating. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mathias Community Center or Mathias Baker Fire Co., P.O. Box 59, Mathias, WV 26812.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
