Linda Lou Miller, 69, of Romney, gained her angel wings on Monday, September 16, 2019.
Born May 21, 1950 in Moorefield, she was the daughter of the late Frank James Hose and Lola Marie (Malcolm) Hose. Besides her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Alexander Miller; her daughter, Trina L. Coates Miller; (2) brothers, Richard Hose and Jesse Hose, Sr., and two infant brothers.
Linda is survived by her children, Tina Miller (Claire), Tammy Miller (Matt), Tommy Alan Miller, and Thomas “Fish” Miller (Jessica), all of Romney. Nine grandchildren, Nicole Coates (Richard), Kevin “Bubba” Ellis, Alison Ellis (DJ), Alexis Miller (Jeffrey), Alex Miller, Oliver Miller, Ryleigh Lewis, Lillian Miller, and Cohen Wine, all of Romney. Four great-grandchildren, Damien Largent, Victoria Largent, Liam Largent and Laklynn Wilson, also all of Romney. A son-in-law, Michael Hartman of Burlington. Also surviving Linda are two sisters, four brothers, and numerous nieces and nephews as well as many extended children and grandchildren.
Linda was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. fan. She loved listening to Elvis Presley, Conway Twitty, George Jones, and other country music. She also liked to do word search puzzles. Watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow and play was her favorite pastime.
Per Linda’s request, she will be cremated with no services.
Please direct inquiries to Shaffer Funeral Home, 304-822-3511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.