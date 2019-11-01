Robert Douglas "Bob" Nickleson, 67, of W. Ridge Loop Road, Romney, died Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney.
Born on July 23, 1952 in Romney, he was a son of the late George Lee and Helen Marguerite (Kessel) Nickleson. He also was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Lee Nickleson and a sister, Dorothy Jean Evans.
Mr. Nickleson was employed in retail management for most of his working life with many different companies. He attended the Romney Assembly of God Church and enjoyed working on his computer and spending time with his family.
Surviving is his wife of 46 years, Charlene Kay (Sparrow) Nickleson; one son, Jonathan Douglas Nickleson of Romney; a sister, Mary Ellen Ditoro of Bellevue, Neb.; nieces and nephews, Kimberly Whittaker and James Andrew Whittaker, whom he raised as his own; Angie Lang, Jimmy and Tommy Ditoro, David and Donnie Evans, Nicole Gilmore, Christopher Whittaker, Meredith Cantrell, Jennifer Rice, Julie Ravenswood, Justin Morgan, Lisa, Jordan and Jared Haney, and Joshua and David Binkley; several grandnieces and nephews and his loving canine companion, "Juno."
A memorial service will be conducted at the Romney Assembly of God Church on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor James Mou officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
