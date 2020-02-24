Edward Odell Shell, 85, of Shanks, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his residence under the care of Hospice, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on June 8, 1934 in Lost City, W.Va., he was the son of the late Bruce G. Shell and Annie See Shell.
Ed was a graduate of Mathias High School, Class of 1956 and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Ivanhoe Presbyterian Church and attended Little Capon Baptist Church for over 50 years. He had been employed at Lewis Pugh Exxon Station, Kinney Shoe Corp. Romney and Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury, Winchester, Va.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 4 sisters and 2 brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Norma L. Ganoe Shell whom he married on June 13, 1964 at Little Capon Baptist Church; a son, Jeffrey Shell (Christy) of Augusta; 2 daughters, Tammy Cowgill (Doug) of Romney and Pam Martin (Harvey) of Shanks; 2 brothers, Elbert Shell of Baker and Ronald Gene Shell of Weyers Cave, Va.; a sister, Edith McDonaldson of Michigan, and 4 grandchildren, Brandon Martin, Katie Martin, Allison Cowgill and Hannah Shell.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Little Capon Baptist Church with Pastor Tony Baker officiating. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney, with military rites accorded by the U.S. Air Force.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430 or Little Capon Baptist Church, c/o Sandra Daugherty, 2254 Little Cacapon Rd, Romney, WV 26757.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
