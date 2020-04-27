Mary Jane McBride, 59 of Augusta, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Born on January 30, 1961 in Winchester, she was raised in Boyce, Va. She was the daughter of the late Connie Chapman and Ruby Mae Sealock Chapman Thompson.
Mary was a member of Tearcoat Church of the Brethren, Augusta. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Surviving is her husband, Wayne “Scott” McBride; 4 sons, Aaron McBride of Capon Bridge, Richard Davis, Brian Davis (Cindy) all of Romney, Stephen McBride (Becky) of Springfield; a daughter, Christina Levin of Augusta; 4 sisters, Joan Kerns (Kenny) of Gore, Va., Lennis Layne (Paul), Helen Bechtold (Frank) all of Winchester, Va., Judy Chapman of Richmond, Va.; 2 brothers, Johnny Chapman of Gore, David Chapman (Brenda) of Martinsburg, W.Va. and 16 grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Malick Cemetery, Augusta, with Pastor Rick Llewellyn officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
