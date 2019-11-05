Rosalie “Rosie” Virginia Corbin, 88, of Romney, died on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
Rosie was born on April 26, 1931 in Romney, the daughter of the late Ulysses Grant and Laura A. Veach Davis. Rosie along with her husband Ed owned and operated Ed & Rosie’s Greenhouse & Florist, she worked 14 years at Kenney Shoe Factory both in Romney and was a member of the Tearcoat Church of the Brethren in Augusta.
Rosie is survived by her husband, Edward M. Corbin, whom she married on April 28, 1947 in Cumberland, Md. Also surviving is a sister Beatrice Robinette of Forrest Hill, Md. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Rosie is preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters.
A funeral will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Romney at 2:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Kenneth Caplinger. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ebenezer Cemetery, c/o Matt Clower, 74 Glory Lane, Romney, WV 26757.
All arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
