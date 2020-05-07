Ila Roselea Kidwell Whitacre, 93, of Paw Paw, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her home.
She was born July 18, 1926 at Levels and was the daughter of the late Alfred Owen Kidwell and Stella Mae Shreve Kidwell.
A private graveside service and interment will be held at Woodrow Cemetery with Pastor Earl Travis officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kimble Funeral Home, Paw Paw.
