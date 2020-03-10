On March 9, 2020, James Michael Hannah, who always had a song in his heart and on his lips until Alzheimer's stilled it, went home to heaven where he now sings and dances again.
Jimmy was born in Baltimore, Md. on December 18, 1965 to Jim and Martha Hannah. His parents quickly rejected the advice to institutionalize Jimmy and instead took him home where love and companionship were a great place for any baby to thrive, but especially one with Downs Syndrome. Jimmy adored his three sisters and they him. His dad, "Big Jim" was his most cherished companion long into adulthood for outings as simple as riding in the truck or as special as an Alabama concert. His mom, Martha, had the right combination of firmness and love coupled with nursing skills to ensure a healthy, balanced childhood.
Religion and love of God were very important to Jimmy. He loved serving as an altar boy, or, in "Jimmy-ese," the "Holy Boy." Family dinners sometimes grew cold as Jim's graces were long and enthusiastic. He spent as much time reading and copying from his Bible as he did building with blocks, coloring, studying his maps, and reading about the Three Stooges or the great love of his life, Mary Tyler Moore.
Jimmy moved to West Virginia with his parents when they relocated to what his dad, a son of the Shenandoah Valley, called "the country." Before coming to live in the "Blue House", Jimmy lived at the Vineyard Home in Purgitsville. Together with other residents and dedicated volunteers and employees, Jimmy made apple butter, candy, and wine and tended animals. Later Jimmy was known affectionately to some at HCSSC or "Workshop" as "Hat Boy" as he loved wearing a fedora or cowboy hat just like "Big Jim." He will be remembered as one who reminded others it would "be okay" because there was always "Plan A or Plan B" and that in life things were "Easy come; easy go."
Jimmy is survived by his sisters, Barbara Chapolini, her husband Bob, and daughter, Elizabeth; sister Beth Warweg, husband Tim, and daughter Emily and sister Lynn Adams with whom he lived. He leaves behind loving aunts, uncles, and cousins as well as treasured caregivers and amazingly loving and dedicated friends.
There will be a celebration of life in honor of Jimmy's loving and brave spirit at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Hampshire County Special Services (HCSSC) or whatever cause brings you joy as that is what Jimmy brought to his family and friends.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
