Elsie Mae Fields, 86, of Romney, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at home. Born January 5, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Roy C. and Elizabeth E. (Cole) Taylor.
Besides her parents, Elsie is preceded in death by a son, Johnny L. Fields; 3 brothers, Roy, Richard and Jack Taylor; 4 sisters, Marie Brooks, Dorothy Smith, Goldie Smith and Charlotte Stone; and by 3 grandchildren, Corey Bartlett, Ben Fields and Kenneth Henderson.
Elsie is survived by 2 sons, Roy A. Fields (fiancé Carolyn) of Romney and Joseph D. Fields (Raleigh) of Winchester, Va.; her daughter, Gloria J. Henderson of Baltimore, Md.; 3 sisters, Delores J. Redmon (Leroy) of Romney, Alice B. Butler of Keyser and Joan L. Redman of Romney. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Elsie was born and raised in Romney. She was a member of Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church in Romney. She was a career homemaker and loved her family very much. Elsie enjoyed word search puzzles, yard sales, TV shows and was an avid Bingo player. She will be sadly missed.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 11 a.m. till noon at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will immediately follow at noon. Interment will be at Mt. Pisgah Benevolent Cemetery, Romney.
Please direct inquiries to Shaffer Funeral Home, 304-822-3511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.