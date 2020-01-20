Linda Ann Schlueter, 66, of Paw Paw, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at her home while under the care of Hospice.
Born on December 19, 1953 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of Robert Greenwell and Mildred Jones Greenwell of Suitland, Md.
Linda worked as a supervisory statistician for the US Census Bureau. She loved to travel, spend time at the beach and loved the mountains and gardening. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Along with her parents, she is survived by her husband, Jeffrey D. Schlueter; 3 daughters, Angela Rose Delle, Kristina Marie Schlueter, both of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Jacqueline Dawn Kohleffel of Weimer, Texas, and 5 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Deborah Shreve officiating. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
