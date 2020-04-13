Ferman (Dick) Ashby Shingleton, 91, Sterling, Va., passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 at his home. Born August 4, 1928 in Romney, he was the son of the late Lola (Ganoe) and Archie Ashby Shingleton.
Ferman played football for the Romney High School team and was a die-hard fan of the Washington Redskins.
Mr. Shingleton joined the Air Force after graduating from high school and was stationed at FE Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming before being transferred to the Far East. During the Korean War, he saw action in Korea, Japan, Formosa and the Philippines. After discharge from the Air Force, he worked for the Central Intelligence Agency in Washington, D.C. in the Office of Finance. Ferman had tours of duty in Berlin and Frankfurt, Germany as well as Saipan, Laos and Okinawa in the Far East. He received a degree in accounting from Southeastern University in Washington, D.C. Ferman retired in 1986 with 34 years of government service.
In retirement, he was a real estate agent and had a business selling Dri-Wash ‘n Guard, a waterless car and home cleaning product. He and his wife enjoyed traveling with family and the Loudoun County seniors to many destinations in the United States.
Mr. Shingleton was a Scout Master for Troop 958 in Broad Run Farms, former president of the Broad Run Farms Civic Association, and a 32nd Mason in the Okinawa Lodge 118. Ferman was also a member of Leesburg’s VFW Post 1177 and was instrumental in the formation of the Post’s ceremonial Honor Guard. He served as Commander of the Honor Guard for five years. He was a member of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, Sterling, where he served on the Building Committee.
In addition to his parents, Ferman (Dick) was predeceased by 2 brothers, Paul and Ronald, and 2 sisters, Theo and Gladys Shingleton.
Dick is survived by his wife of 60 years, Priscilla (Cosens); his son, Ferman Ashby, II, Sterling; daughter, Jennifer Lynn McDonald and her husband, Mark, Centreville, Va.; 3 grandsons, 1st. Lt. USAF J. Gavin McDonald; 2nd. Lt. USMC Mitchell McDonald, and Blake McDonald; sister Shirley Corbin (Brent); sister-in-law, Bonnie Shingleton (Ronald); brothers Cletus Shingleton and Robert Shingleton (Margaret); and many nieces and nephews.
Interment at Sterling Cemetery was private.
Arrangements provided by Adams-Green Funeral Home, Herndon, Va.
