Ethel Mae Sweet 97 of Paw Paw, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by family while under the care of Hospice.
Born on December 30, 1922 in Malborough, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Frank Alfred Smith and Mary Jennie Carpenter Smith.
Ethel was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald P. Sweet Sr.; 3 brothers and 1 sister. She was the last remaining member of her immediate family.
Surviving are 2 daughters, Diane Cowden of Rockwall, Texas, Donna Sweet of Paw Paw; a son Donald P. Sweet of Rowlett, Texas; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
