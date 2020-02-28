Evelyn Frances Macomber, 80, of Gore, Va. died on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Center in Winchester, Va.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Tiffany Park and Mike Funkhouser. Private interment will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery in Gore, Va. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
