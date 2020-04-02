Ronald Page Hershberger, 85, of Fort Ashby, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Devlin Manor.
Born March 11, 1935 in Fort Ashby, he was the son of the late Cecil Page Hershberger and Ruth Elizabeth (Kesner) Hershberger.
He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lou (Coleman) Hershberger.
Ronnie was a graduate of Fort Ashby High School and Potomac State College, earning a business degree. He was proud of completing the R.O.T.C. program at college.
Ronnie served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1962.
He had worked at A.B.L. in the 1960’s. Next Ronnie worked at Holzshu-Moffett-Welch Agency. He retired from Allegany Aggregates as a Weigh Master Clerk.
Ronnie was a life member of the Good Fellowship Club; American Legion Post #1178, Murrells Inlet, SC; and Fort Ashby VFW Post #6667 Auxiliary.
In addition, he served as treasurer for the Pownall’s Addition Community Association for many years.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Hershberger; 2 sons, Michael Hershberger and wife Kim, Fort Ashby, and Kenneth Hershberger and wife Jilla, Cumberland, Md.; a stepson, Matthew Marker and wife Laurie, Springfield; 2 sisters, Imogene Wagoner and husband Fred, Fort Ashby, and Donna Cook and husband Rick, Cumberland; grandchildren, Cassie Hershberger, Taylor Hershberger, Jennifer Hershberger, Joshua Hershberger, Gavin Hershberger, Brenly Hershberger; step-grandchildren, Justin Kleczak, Jordin Marker, Jensen Marker, Chaz Muse, J.C. Muse, and Ashleigh Muse; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be a private graveside service at Fort Ashby Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the third floor staff at Devlin Manor for the kind, compassionate care they provided to him.
Arrangements are being handled by Upchurch Funeral Home.
