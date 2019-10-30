Retha Mae Helmick, 85, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Dawn View Center in Fort Ashby.
Born March 5, 1934 in Green Spring, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Ruth (Mullin) Fishel. Besides her parents, Retha is preceded in death by her husband, William M. Helmick; 3 brothers, Frank Jr., Robert and Gerald Fishel; and a brother-in-law, Alston Combs.
Retha is survived by her children, Robert L. Helmick and Tena M. Helmick, both of Springfield; her sister-in-law, Hazel Combs of Rawlings, Md.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Retha was raised by her grandparents, Hubert and Laurel (Mullin) Jones. In past years she was employed at the Kinney Shoe Factory, the Sheltered Workshop, and eventually retired from Wampler-Longacre in Moorefield. She attended Maranatha Baptist Church (now Grace Valley Baptist Church) in Romney.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 11 a.m. till noon at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will immediately follow at noon with Pastor Kenneth Lake officiating. Interment will be private.
All arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.