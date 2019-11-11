Carolyn “Cookie” Hott of Vanderlip, died peacefully at home, early Wednesday, November 6, 2019, she was 73.
Cookie is the daughter of the late Ralph Nickelson and Naomi Peer Nickelson. She is also preceded in death by a brother, Teddy Davis and a sister, Dolores Wolford.
Cookie is survived by her husband of 32 years, John W. Hott; her son, Sam Hott (wife Tina) of Mineral, Va.; her daughter, Yvonne “Von” Sions (husband Leonard) of Romney; a brother, Jimmy Davis of Augusta; 2 sisters, Janice Lofton of Pennsylvania and Frances Davis of Minnesota; 8 grandchildren, Monica Soto, Shawna Campbell, Megan Chapman, David Sions, Desiree’ Simms, Jeremy Hott, Tyler Howard and Samantha Hott. She is also survived by 9 great grandchildren and last, but certainly not least, an adored little pooch named Buddy.
Cookie was born September 12, 1946 and raised in Augusta. She graduated with the class of 1964 from Romney High. She immediately went to work and many will remember her from her time spent at 7-Eleven and the Big T. In the mid 90s Cookie went to work for the West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind as a house parent. She did this until she retired, or at least tried to. She kept going back and was a regular fixture around the school until she was diagnosed with cancer in April of 2019, and she finally did retire.
Cookie never met a stranger and had a way about her of making everyone feel welcome and wanted. She loved to laugh and tease and was quite good at it. If she liked you, chances are good you knew it by how much she picked on you — always with a hug and a smile. Chances are good if you saw Cookie, you also saw John, they were always together. Cookie loved home stuff — gardening, cooking, canning and making a comfortable, warm and inviting place to be. Her immeasurable love for her children and grandchildren lives in the hearts of all and she will leave an empty spot.
Friends were received on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Shaffer Funeral Home. Interment followed at Ebenezer Cemetery, Mt. Top, Romney.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of The Panhandle, 278 N. High St., Romney, WV 26757
All arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
