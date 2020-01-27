Starlene S. Reel, of Oakland, Md., passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born on January 24, 1965 in Keyser.
Starlene attended Romney Assembly of God. She enjoyed spending time outdoors. Many fond memories were created with her family during their camping trips talking and laughing around the campfire. She loved cooking and celebrating holidays through the delicious meals she shared with her family and friends. Starlene treasured the precious time she spent with her family.
Starlene is survived by her mother, Linda DelSignore and stepfather, Carmen of Oakland; her husband, Robert W. Reel; 2 sons, Chris Linton and Tiffany Beeman of Oakland, Nick Linton of Oakland; a daughter, Faith Bennear of Oakland; her stepchildren, Briana Linaberg and husband Allen of Romney, Jonathan Reel of Oakland, Brittany Reel of Augusta; her stepgrandchildren, Landon, Scarlett and Aubree Linaberg; a sister, Sheila Hyde of Oakland; a brother, James Hyde, Jr. of Atlanta; an aunt, Carole Cuppett; and an uncle, Roger Paugh. Starlene was preceded in death by an infant child, Ashley.
In accordance with Starlene’s wishes, she will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at Romney Assembly of God Church, 87 Mitchell St., Romney, WV on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Mou officiating.
The C & S Fredlock Funeral Home, P.A., Oakland is honored to be assisting the Reel family with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.