James Clarence “Sonny” Cowgill, 82, of Paw Paw, W.Va., died on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Sonny was born on March 23, 1937 in Levels, W.Va., a son of the late Clyde H. Cowgill and Dorothy E. Showalter. He owned and operated Pin Oak Auto Sales & Repair and raced in Winchester and Hagerstown Speedways. Sonny had a joy of Harley Davidson, hunting, family gatherings and was an avid NASCAR and Dallas Cowboys fan.
Sonny married Arlene “Kay” Catlett Cowgill on August 26, 1982 in Pin Oak, W.Va.
Surviving with his wife of 37 years are two sons, Dennis Cowgill (Sandy) of Oldtown, Md.; Douglas Cowgill (Wendy) of Slanesville, W.Va.; a daughter, Darlene McKee (Jan) of Paw Paw; three stepsons, Wade Miller of Fairmont, W.Va.; Terry Miller of Boyce, Va.; Curtiss Miller of Front Royal, Va.; two step-daughters, Anita Brown and Lolita Saville both of Paw Paw; a half-brother; four half-sisters; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren and 10 step-great-grandchildren.
Sonny was preceded in death by his son, Delmas Cowgill.
A celebration of Sonny’s life will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Capon Bridge, W.Va. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Matthew Shrout. The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Paw Paw Church of God, 5400 Paw Paw Road, Paw Paw, WV 25434.
To view Sonny's tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com
