Patsy Ann Wolford, 73, of Romney passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at her home.
Born on May 15, 1946 in Shanks, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Gracie (Haines) Hott.
Patsy worked as a machine operator at Federal Mogul until retirement. She was a member of the Romney Moose.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Allen and Betsy Buckley, and three brothers, Leo, Wilco and Elmo Hott.
Surviving is her companion, Douglas Shrout; two daughters, Janet Timbrook of Winchester, Va., Lisa Herrington of Roanoke, Va.; three brothers, Arno Hott of Boyce, Va., Roger Hott and James A. Hott, both of Romney, and three sisters, Vendetta Hott of Shanks, Carolyn Workman of Conover, NC and Peggy Starnes of Augusta; 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
