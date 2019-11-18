Garland Leo Kesner, 70, of Romney, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
Born on December 5, 1948 in Hardy Co., he was the son of the late Elburn “Shorty” Kesner and Daisy (Wilson) Kesner.
Garland formerly worked for the Gilbert Tree Co. as a 1st class tree climber. At the age of 17, Garland entered the military. While in Vietnam he was critically wounded being shot four times. He was later awarded the Purple Heart for his bravery and military service. He was a member of the American Legion Post 91 and VFW 1101. He was a loving father and grandfather.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Ann Southerly Kesner on June 4, 2018; 4 brothers, Curtis, Elburn, Bobby, James and infant brother Benjamin; and 2 sisters, Dorothy Starnes and Ruth Grapes.
Surviving are 2 daughters, Theresa Kesner of Romney, Verna Kesner of Moorefield; a son, Shane Garland Kesner of Moorefield; 3 brothers, Robert Eugene Kesner of Springfield, Harry Kesner, Melvin Kesner, both of Romney; 4 sisters, Lucy Whetzel, Peggy Mayhew, Kay Nickelson, all of Romney, Alwida Corbin of Augusta; 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
