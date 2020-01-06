Judy Mae Vinson, 68, of Romney, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Dawn View Center, Fort Ashby.
Born on January 28, 1951 in Thawrentown, Md., she was the daughter of the late John W, Imes and Roxie Mae Hall Imes.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
