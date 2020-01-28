Elmo Bryan Frye, 92, of Augusta, died on Monday, January 27, 2020 at his home.
Elmo was born on May 27, 1927 in Romney, the son of the late Carl S. and Ollie Saville Frye. Elmo was a farmer all of his life, working with his cows, butchering hogs, attending the Winchester Livestock Sales, judging the Hampshire County Fair Parades and a charter member of the Augusta Vol. Fire Company.
Elmo married Nadine Woody Frye.
Surviving are two grandsons, Jeremy M. Racey and his wife Vanessa of Augusta, Christopher B. Racey and his wife Rachael of Romney; 3 great-grandchildren, Jay, Keegan and Kilton and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor John Sine. Interment will follow in the Augusta Cemetery.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
Memorial contribution may be made to the Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
